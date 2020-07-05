Todd Matthew Fannin

Todd Matthew Fannin passed away unexpectedly on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home while recovering from one of his numerous operations.

Todd was born at Milford Memorial Hospital on September 25, 1974 to Elmer and Mary Ann Fannin. He spent many hours enjoying fishing and water sports with his brothers on Silver Lake in Dover. In 1983 the family moved to Churchville, Md. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1992 and continued his education at the University of Baltimore completing a degree in Business Management.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Joey; uncle, Jimmy; uncle, Junior; uncle, Bill; and his cousin, Lori Ann.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Jennifer and their children Christopher (14), Victoria (8), his son Kyle (23); his brothers & wives Michael & Tina of Rehoboth and Brent & Shelley of Milford; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers contributions are asked to be sent to: Delaware Adult and Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 1271, Seaford, DE 19973

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:00 a.m. July 7, 2020 at The Church of The Holy Cross, 631 S. State St. Dover, De 19901. Entombment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington, Delaware.

Life End Services by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, Del.







