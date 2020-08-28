Tomas Blane Noll, 64
MILFORD - Tomas Blane Noll passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born on January 16, 1956 in Lewisburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Eugene and Mildred Noll. Tom was the second born and often boasted of his ideal childhood in Clayton, Del., shared with his two brothers, Scott and Randy and his younger sister, Betty Jane.
At a young age, Tom would collect bottles and trap before school to support his love for cheese doodles, grape soda and the hardy boys books. The hard work ethic learned at a young age continued throughout his life as he volunteered in the Clayton Fire Company. He also learned masonry and later settled into hauling vegetables across the country. He enjoyed traveling so much that he started Specialized Carrier Systems, which he would run for the next 40 years, specializing in oversized trucking loads. This career developed his sharp mind for numbers and superhuman ability to remember roads and routes up and down the East Coast, he is the original Tom-Tom GPS. He would later co-found Noll Brothers Crane Service with his brother Randy. In his early twenties, Tom met his life long friend, Suzanne Noll, whom he shared and raised three children, Renea Poore, Pamela Gentry and Jeffery H. Noll. His children always knew unconditional love that he would later expand to his four granddaughters whom he adored, Shelby Yeager, Chelsea Poore and Avery and Maisy Gentry.
Tom was a devoted father, grandfather and friend who always had the time for a story that would give you a tickle, lend an ear or hand for a friend and offer the last shrimp off his plate. He enjoyed cycling, cooking, auctions, Motown music and never met a dance floor he didn't like. He will be deeply missed and loved always by friends, family and all whom had the pleasure to know him. Toms final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation.
A visitation will be held from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford.
