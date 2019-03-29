Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Tonia Christen Chapin Neal died March 25, 2019 at her home in Millsboro, Delaware.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at First Christian Church in Washington, North Carolina and will be officiated by Dr. Robert Cayton. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Tonia spent her early life in Louisburg, North Carolina and graduated from Louisburg High School. She continued her education at Delaware Technical Community College. She worked most of her adult life as a Veterinarian Technician and in kennels in Delaware.

She is survived by her husband, Shane Neal; a daughter, Emmalyn; and two sons, Dylan and Shane II, all of Millsboro, Delaware; her mother, Traci Deckard Bobbitt; father, Michael Chapin, and wife, Diane Chapin; sisters, Michael Lyn Reavis, Enid Alyssa Cantrell, Alexis Dianne Chapin and Jillian Michaela Chapin; several nieces and nephews; and grandmother, Mary Alice Chapin. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, former N.C. Representative Howard B. Chapin and maternal grandparents Lloyd & Peggy Deckard and uncle Kenneth Chapin.

Tonia will be remembered for her glowing smile and infectious giggle. She was well known for her warm personality and her tender heart that was appreciated by all who knew her. She always had a love for animals and they were a huge part of her life. Tonia was also a gifted musician. Tonia's ability to play musical instruments is a fond memory her family will cherish whole heartedly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Beaufort County, P.O. Box 33, Washington, NC 27889, telephone number 252-946-1591.

Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Chapin-Neal family.



May 30, 1976 – March 25, 2019Tonia Christen Chapin Neal died March 25, 2019 at her home in Millsboro, Delaware.Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at First Christian Church in Washington, North Carolina and will be officiated by Dr. Robert Cayton. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.Tonia spent her early life in Louisburg, North Carolina and graduated from Louisburg High School. She continued her education at Delaware Technical Community College. She worked most of her adult life as a Veterinarian Technician and in kennels in Delaware.She is survived by her husband, Shane Neal; a daughter, Emmalyn; and two sons, Dylan and Shane II, all of Millsboro, Delaware; her mother, Traci Deckard Bobbitt; father, Michael Chapin, and wife, Diane Chapin; sisters, Michael Lyn Reavis, Enid Alyssa Cantrell, Alexis Dianne Chapin and Jillian Michaela Chapin; several nieces and nephews; and grandmother, Mary Alice Chapin. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, former N.C. Representative Howard B. Chapin and maternal grandparents Lloyd & Peggy Deckard and uncle Kenneth Chapin.Tonia will be remembered for her glowing smile and infectious giggle. She was well known for her warm personality and her tender heart that was appreciated by all who knew her. She always had a love for animals and they were a huge part of her life. Tonia was also a gifted musician. Tonia's ability to play musical instruments is a fond memory her family will cherish whole heartedly.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Beaufort County, P.O. Box 33, Washington, NC 27889, telephone number 252-946-1591.Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Chapin-Neal family. Funeral Home PAUL FUNERAL HOME

900 JOHN SMALL AVE

Washington , NC 27889-3757

(252) 946-4144 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close