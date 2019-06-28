MILFORD - Tony Alexander Wilson departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus Milford, surrounded by his family.
A trust fund has been set-up for the education of the children at Citizen Bank. Please make donations to 652 N. DuPont Highway Milford, DE. C/O Tiffany Gooch Wilson.
Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Israel U.M.C., 20230 Plantation Road Lewes, DE 19958. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 28, 2019