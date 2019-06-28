Tony Alexander Wilson

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE
19963
(302)-422-5955
Obituary
Send Flowers

MILFORD - Tony Alexander Wilson departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus Milford, surrounded by his family.
A trust fund has been set-up for the education of the children at Citizen Bank. Please make donations to 652 N. DuPont Highway Milford, DE. C/O Tiffany Gooch Wilson.
Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Israel U.M.C., 20230 Plantation Road Lewes, DE 19958. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 28, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.