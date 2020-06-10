HARRINGTON â€" Tony C. McClain passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. He was the son of Susie Russum and the late Michael P. McClain.
Tony was a computer technician who loved working on computers.
Tonyâ€™s daughter, Audrey Shay (Buggie), was the light of his life. He loved spending time with her, taking her to the parks and camping. Tony was an awesome Dad, son, and brother. He enjoyed hiking, he was an artist, loved to read and he had a special gift when it came to winning stuffed animals for his daughter. Tony was an intelligent, quiet man with a small but close knit circle of friends. He loved to play his guitar and jam with his friends. Tony will be truly missed by those who loved him.
In addition to his mother, Tony is survived by his daughter, Audrey McClain; Audreyâ€™s mother, Rachel McClain; brothers, Jesse McClain (Jess Fenir) and Matthew McClain; and extended family.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Tony will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 10, 2020.