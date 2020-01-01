Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Lee Dyott. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Memorial service 11:00 AM The Pentecostals of Dover Delaware 4462 West Denney's Rd Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Dec. 22, 2019, Tony Lee Dyott went home to be with our Lord & Savior. He was the son of the late Virginia Harris & Tommy Dyott.

He spent most of his years as truck driver for several companies, including eventually for himself as a private contractor. Besides being a hard worker & a faithful provider, Tony's enjoyments in life were hunting & fishing. He loved the outdoors, nature, animals, & anything to do with it or them. He also enjoyed watching his westerns, a true cowboy at heart. He so enjoyed spending time with his lifelong best friend, Wayne Owens, however what gave him the most enjoyment, was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Pentecostals of Dover Delaware Church (PODD).

He is survived by his wife of 32 yrs., Marcia Dyott; brothers, Larry (Buddy) Dyott (Catherine), Dennis and Alfred Harris, all of Denton, Md.; children, April Johnson (Jamie) of Luther, Okla., Tina Dyott (Frank) of Ridgely, Md., Hope Rogers of Harrington, Dennis W. Rogers, Jr (Tammy) of Dover, also Dana Webber of Harrington, as honorary daughter; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as his adorable pets that he loved so much.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Toni Lee Dyott; and his precious dog, Prissy.

A memorial service to be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Pentecostals of Dover Delaware, 4462 West Denney's Rd, Dover, DE 19904.

Arrangements provided by The Pentecostals of Dover Delaware (PODD), and Pippin Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pentecostals of Dover Delaware.





