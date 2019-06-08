Toshia Louvette Oliver (1957 - 2019)
  • "Our sincerest condolences on the passing of your mother. We..."
    - Carol, Tonika, Erica, Keshia, & Kenyanta Johnson
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Antioch A.M.E. Church
Frankford, DE
Toshia Louvette Oliver went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin, Md. surrounded by her loving family.
Toshia was the daughter of Nancy Wescott of Frankford, Del. and the late Linwood Shields of Horntown, Va.
A memorial service celebrating Toshia's life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Antioch A.M.E. Church, Frankford, Del. at 7 p.m.
Arrangements by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Delaware.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 8, 2019
