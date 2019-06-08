Toshia Louvette Oliver went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin, Md. surrounded by her loving family.
Toshia was the daughter of Nancy Wescott of Frankford, Del. and the late Linwood Shields of Horntown, Va.
A memorial service celebrating Toshia's life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Antioch A.M.E. Church, Frankford, Del. at 7 p.m.
Arrangements by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Delaware.
Electronic condolences via www. watsonfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 8, 2019