Tracy Lynn Kaiser
(nee Hamstead)
Tracy Lynn Kaiser passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 13, 2020 with her beloved husband, Dan, by her side.
Born in Milford, Delaware to Ronald and the late Ruth Ann Hamstead, Tracy was raised in Greenwood. Tracy enjoyed being outdoors and spent many weekends camping, reading, enjoying the beach, or sitting by the pool.
A devoted daughter, mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, she cherished spending time with her family and many friends. Even during the most difficult days fighting her battle with ovarian cancer, she could often be found writing personal notes, sending cards and gifts or making someone their favorite meal in order to make others feel happy and special. She had a quick wit which will be missed greatly by those who were lucky – or perhaps not so lucky – to experience her amazing sense of humor.
Tracy worked for the State of Delaware for 25 years with the majority of her career serving with the Delaware Lottery Office. She retired from the state in January of 2020.
Tracy is survived by her father, Ronald Hamstead of Greenwood Delaware; her husband, Daniel Kaiser of Camden, Delaware; her daughter and granddaughter, Jenna and Juliette Ferber of DelRay Beach, Florida; and her son, Michael Schwartzmeyer, Jr. of Thornton, Colorado. She is also survived by her siblings, Jerry Hamstead and his son Cole of Landenberg, Pennsylvania and Lori James and her companion Leo Gracie of Dover, Delaware.
A socially responsible visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Framptom Funeral Home, Greenwood, Del., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood, Delaware immediately following the services. Thank you in advance for wearing a facemask when honoring Tracy.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com