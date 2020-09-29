Tracy R. Walters, III, 75
DOVER - Tracy R. Walters, III of Dover passed away, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Walters was born August 14, 1945 in South Fulton, Tennessee to Tracy Walters, II and Margaret Berry Walters.
He served in the Army National Guard. Mr. Walters worked for the City of Dover at the Power Plant as a Supervisor for 25 years as well as for the State of Delaware at Ft. Delaware. He was a member of the Dover Fire Department, Red Knight Motorcycle Club, and the Patriot Guard. Mr. Walters enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his Harley with his wife Ruthann.
Mr. Walters was preceded in death by his father, Tracy Walters, II; his son, Tracy R. Walters, IV; and daughter, Karen Graubart.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Walters of Dover; his loving wife of 32 years, Ruthann Melvin Walters of Dover; daughter, Carol Walters of PA; his nephew who he raised, Jason Luff of Dover; stepson, Kenneth Knowles and his wife Robin of Bear; grandchildren, Kyle Walters, KJ Knowles, Austin Luff, Kara Graubart, Elizabeth Milchallcievoicz, Kimberlee Walters, Brittany Graubart and Mia Wilkins; and great grandchild, Payton Rose Walters.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 10:30~11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
