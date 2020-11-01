Trisha Lyn Parker, 39

Salisbury, Md. - Trisha Lyn Parker passed away on October 11, 2020. Trisha was born in Dover, Del. to Herbert (Wes) Parker and Ferris Ann (Rah Rah) Parker on November 27, 1980.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walden Woodrow Willey and Vivian Willey; her parents, Herbert (Wes) Parker and Ferris Ann Parker.

Trisha is survived by her children, Maurice Parker, Wesley Batson, Kyle Batson, Brendon Parker, Brittney Parker, Christian Parker, Nathaniel Parker, Alania Mills, Theresa Mills, and Gabriel Mills Jr.; her brother, Charles W. Parker; granddaughter, Ma'Laysia Parker; her aunt, Ava Willey, Paul V. Willey, Charles Parker; and five cousins.

A Butterfly counts each moment not months or years. So, we will remember each beautiful moment with you.







