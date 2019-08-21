Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc 15522 S Dupont Hwy Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Send Flowers Obituary

FREDERICA - Triston Andrew Webb, of Georgetown, formerly of Frederica, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16, 2019, with his mother by his side, at the Harrison House of Georgetown, he was 24. Triston's work here on Earth was done, as God called him home to be an angel in Heaven. He proudly walked on his own through the pearly gates and was received in God's heavenly embrace. Triston was the son of Angela Stanley and the late David Webb.

Triston was a graduate of Dover High School. He loved to go bowling and swimming or play in the sprinklers. He enjoyed listening to music and he loved it when his brother Derek would read to him, currently he was reading the book, "Humphrey" to him. Triston loved to be around people, and loved to make people happy. He had an infectious smile that would light up a room. He will be deeply missed by his family and all those whose lives he has touched and blessed over the years with his unconditional love.

In addition to his father, Triston was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mildred "Faye" Andrew.

In addition to his mother, Angela, who lovingly took care of Triston his entire life, Triston is survived by a brother, Derek Andrew Dubovick; grandfather, Edwin "Andy" Andrew; and step father, Mark Stanley.

A private service celebrating Triston's life, will be held at the family home at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Harrison House of Georgetown for all their love and care for Triston the past 2.5 years that he has been with them. They would also like to thank Dover AI DuPont and Christiana Care VNA for their combined care and dedication throughout the 21 years.

