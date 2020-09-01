Trudy Chestine
Blanton, 71
MAGNOLIA - Trudy Chestine Blanton passed away, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Christiana Care Hospice.
Ms. Blanton was born October 6, 1948 in Somerset, Kentucky to the late Luther Blanton, Sr. and Jannie Frances Thompson Blanton.
She worked as a paraprofessional for J.S. Charlton and Caesar Rodney School Districts for 18 years retiring in 2003, she continued to substitute for Caesar Rodney School District until July 2013. Her children and grandchildren were her life and she was 100% devoted to them. She also enjoyed working with Autistic and special needs children.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brother, Ronald Lee Blanton; step-brother, Robert Smith; step-sisters, Lois VanCleave and Beverly Blanton Moore.
She is survived by her children, Tonya Louise Passero of Tennessee, Gina Sue Lanigan and her husband Brian Wallace of Camden, Del., Trena Lee Giddings and her husband Trent of Magnolia, Jeana Nichole Shaner and her husband Donald, Jr. of Smyrna, and Misty Ann Reynolds and her husband Thomas of Camden; brothers, Archie Dale Blanton of Camden and Luther Blanton, Jr. of Eubank, Ky.; sister, Barbara Perigo of Florida; grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua and Dustin Wolford, Tyler Lanigan, Jordan Passero, Isaac Woten, Kyle Bailey, Tyler Giddings, Jimmie Woten, Donald Shaner, III, Kaitlyn Giddings, Kayla Callaway, Haley Shaner, Matthew Wallace, Lily Shaner, Thomas Reynolds and Mackenzie Reynolds; great grandchildren, Chloe Wisniewski, Ryleigh Passero and Chandler Lanigan, Karsyn Passero.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt. 10), Dover. There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Autism Society, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com