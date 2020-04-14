Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy T. Passwaters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Trudy T. Passwaters passed away, Friday April 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Passwaters was born Nov. 22, 1928 in Bridgeville to the late Thomas Edward Townsend and Leila Brown Townsend. She grew up in Cambridge, Md.

After marrying her first husband, Glen G. Price, she went to the Nursing School of Philadelphia. Mrs. Passwaters worked as an LPN for DHCI for many years. She then worked for Dr. Arthur Henry, DDS for over 20 years and retired from Whitsit Drug and Alcohol Center after 10 years.

Mrs. Passwaters enjoyed animals, especially cats and dogs, and stayed on top of local and national events as an avid reader of the Delaware State News. But she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a former member of the Dover Elks #1903 and an officer in the Elks Ladies' Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Glen G. Price, 2nd husband Joseph B. Passwaters and siblings Glenna Sullivan, Rosten Townsend, Harley Townsend, Ruby Lord, Betty Lee Townsend and June Simms.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Charles and her husband Kevin of Camden; granddaughter, Taryn Torbert and her husband Eric and their children Regan, Ashtyn, Brennyn and Cullen of Camden; granddaughter, Kristen Charles and her husband Matthew Ford and their children Mattox Ford and River Charles; sister, Shirley Dail and her husband Jack of Cambridge; several nieces and nephews and her beloved Siamese cat Lucy.

Trudy's wish was to remain at home until her death. That was made possible by her daughter Sharon, granddaughters Taryn and Kristen and great granddaughter Regan who provided daily loving care the last two years of Trudy's life. The family would also like to express their gratitude and thanks to Seasons Hospice, her nurse Arianne and her CNA Donna.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Seasons Hospice.

