Service Information
Viewing
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity Wesleyan Church
1564 South State Street
Dover , DE
Viewing
10:30 AM
Trinity Wesleyan Church
1564 South State Street
Dover , DE
Funeral
11:00 AM
Trinity Wesleyan Church
1564 South State Street
Dover , DE
Obituary

On Thursday, July 25th 2019 Herman Mark Wischmann's health battle came to an end.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Wischmann; three children, Christopher James Wischmann, Darla Rae Wischmann and Angela Renee Conley; son-in-law, Lance Conley; and five grandchildren who were the joys of his life, Hailie Jean, Jacob Avery, Aubrielle Kathryn, Jaxon Ace, and Ryker Conner.

Preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Regina Wischmann; and youngest brother, Timothy Wischmann.

His legacy of patriotism, family, and hard work along with his numerous acts of kindness and friendship will live on in those who knew him. Mark often held more than one job determined to provide for his family including flower delivery, baking at a donut shop, assisting at a small collectible shop, cashier at a small family run convenience store and side jobs doing body work, painting of and mechanical maintenance on cars. He worked in a Texaco Station and Cement Plant in Carnegie, Pa. before entering the Air Force in 1978. After 16 ½ years he took an early retirement from the

Not being one to sit at home in 2002 he found his niche in life serving as a State Service Officer helping veterans file their claims for Veterans Benefits. While a Service Officer he held many positions in the .

He was fiercely proud of his children and lit up around his grandchildren Hailie, Jacob, Aubrielle, Jaxon and Ryker.

Viewing will be held Tuesday July 30th from 6-8pm at Trinity Wesleyan Church 1564 South State Street Dover, the Funeral will be Wednesday July 31, 2019 at 11am with a viewing at 1030 and will also be held at Trinity Wesleyan Church. The internment will be at Sharon Hills Memorial Park. A meal will be held after the service at Trinity Wesleyan Church Activity Center.

In lieu of flowers you may give a donation to the family to offset expenses or a donation to the in memory of Mark Wischmann.

Letters of condolence may be send to





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.