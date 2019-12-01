WYOMING - Tyler J. Stokes passed in his sleep to eternity at the home of his parents, Brent and Molly Stokes, in Wyoming. His paternal grandmother is Jacqueline D. Stokes, and late grandfather, Bruce L. Stokes. His late maternal grandparents were Janet M. Hagan and Charles I. Quackenbush III. He will be greatly missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tyler attended Pre-School at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, Holy Cross School and Caesar Rodney High School. Tyler earned the "Eagle Scout" award before entering the University of Delaware. Tyler was a partner in the B&T. Nostalgic Toys family business; a soccer referee and substitute teacher.
Visitation is from 5-8 p.m.,Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the Church of The Holy Cross, Dover on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Camden, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tyler's memory may be made to First State Animal Center & SPCA 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934 or Epilepsy Foundation of Delaware, 527 Stanton Christians Road, Newport, DE 19713.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 1, 2019