Mr. Tyrone Young Norris, Sr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born in Erwin, N.C., Dec. 2, 1942, to the late Odell Bradshaw Norris and Carlie Young Norris. Mr. Norris lived most of his life in North Carolina, serving as Maintenance Manager of Campbell Soup for 21 years, Butterball and ConAgra. He spent just over a decade at W.L. Wheatley in Clayton, Del. Ty also served in the United States Air Force from 1962 through 1967.
Ty is survived by his wife of 56 years, Letha Norris; and three children, Tina and her husband Rob Joyner, Ty Jr. and his wife Dawn and John John (dad's heart); sisters, Shirley Long and Joyce Faye Tew and her husband Pernon; grandchildren, Josh Hebert, Matthew Norris, Tommy Norris, Trey Norris; step-grandchildren, Emily Hanggi, Sarah Joyner, Rachel Joyner, Mollie Stretch, Teegan Lutze, Elliette Zukowski and Cayden Zukowski; nephews, Jerry Wolking, Lynn Wolking, Ricky Wolking, Risky Long and Mark Long; great-grandchildren, Elissa Stretch, Abigail Stretch, Owen Stretch, Elliana Stretch, Mason Hanggi, Carson Hanggi and Avalee Myers.
Ty was an avid golfer, winning several club trophies, and especially enjoyed playing with his sister Shirley. He loved working on classic cars, working in the yard and gardening.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon at Pippin Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, friends may visit after 11 a.m. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Camden.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 14, 2019