Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyrone Young Norris. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Visitation 11:00 AM Pippin Funeral Home Funeral service 12:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Tyrone Young Norris, Sr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born in Erwin, N.C., Dec. 2, 1942, to the late Odell Bradshaw Norris and Carlie Young Norris. Mr. Norris lived most of his life in North Carolina, serving as Maintenance Manager of Campbell Soup for 21 years, Butterball and ConAgra. He spent just over a decade at W.L. Wheatley in Clayton, Del. Ty also served in the United States Air Force from 1962 through 1967.

Ty is survived by his wife of 56 years, Letha Norris; and three children, Tina and her husband Rob Joyner, Ty Jr. and his wife Dawn and John John (dad's heart); sisters, Shirley Long and Joyce Faye Tew and her husband Pernon; grandchildren, Josh Hebert, Matthew Norris, Tommy Norris, Trey Norris; step­-grandchildren, Emily Hanggi, Sarah Joyner, Rachel Joyner, Mollie Stretch, Teegan Lutze, Elliette Zukowski and Cayden Zukowski; nephews, Jerry Wolking, Lynn Wolking, Ricky Wolking, Risky Long and Mark Long; great-grandchildren, Elissa Stretch, Abigail Stretch, Owen Stretch, Elliana Stretch, Mason Hanggi, Carson Hanggi and Avalee Myers.

Ty was an avid golfer, winning several club trophies, and especially enjoyed playing with his sister Shirley. He loved working on classic cars, working in the yard and gardening.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon at Pippin Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, friends may visit after 11 a.m. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Camden.

Online condolences may be sent to





Mr. Tyrone Young Norris, Sr. passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by his family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born in Erwin, N.C., Dec. 2, 1942, to the late Odell Bradshaw Norris and Carlie Young Norris. Mr. Norris lived most of his life in North Carolina, serving as Maintenance Manager of Campbell Soup for 21 years, Butterball and ConAgra. He spent just over a decade at W.L. Wheatley in Clayton, Del. Ty also served in the United States Air Force from 1962 through 1967.Ty is survived by his wife of 56 years, Letha Norris; and three children, Tina and her husband Rob Joyner, Ty Jr. and his wife Dawn and John John (dad's heart); sisters, Shirley Long and Joyce Faye Tew and her husband Pernon; grandchildren, Josh Hebert, Matthew Norris, Tommy Norris, Trey Norris; step­-grandchildren, Emily Hanggi, Sarah Joyner, Rachel Joyner, Mollie Stretch, Teegan Lutze, Elliette Zukowski and Cayden Zukowski; nephews, Jerry Wolking, Lynn Wolking, Ricky Wolking, Risky Long and Mark Long; great-grandchildren, Elissa Stretch, Abigail Stretch, Owen Stretch, Elliana Stretch, Mason Hanggi, Carson Hanggi and Avalee Myers.Ty was an avid golfer, winning several club trophies, and especially enjoyed playing with his sister Shirley. He loved working on classic cars, working in the yard and gardening.Funeral services will be held 12 noon at Pippin Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, friends may visit after 11 a.m. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Camden.Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close