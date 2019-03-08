Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Una Adelza Forbes. View Sign

Una Adelza Forbes was born on Dec. 9, 1932 to her loving parents James and Sarah Harding in Saint Toolies, Manchester, Jamaica. She grew up with her five siblings and is survived by one sibling, Myra Steele of May Pen, Jamaica.

Una was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, George Kennedy Forbes, also of Manchester, Jamaica. Una is survived by three daughters, Deana Patricia Tyler and her husband William L. Tyler, Carol Marie Forbes, and April Lynn Forbes. Una had seven grandchildren, Teana Charde' Tyler, Alexander Buray Tyler, Ricky Austin Tyler, Brooklyn Tatiana Peete, Andrew George Gibson, Aiden Gregory Gibson, and Gregory Gibson.

Una attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, N.Y. and opened a bridal shop in Dover. She also worked as a CNA. In her spare time, Una loved cooking, sewing, and traveling.

Una was introduced to the truth found in God's Word the Bible through her aunt who was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Through her study of the Bible, Una gained strong conviction in Bible truths such as the condition of the dead (Psalm 146:4, Ecclesiastes 9:5, 10) and Jehovah God's promise of a resurrection with perfect health an everlasting life in an earthly paradise (Acts 24:15). Throughout her life, Una found much satisfaction in life by sharing God's hope with those in her community on a regular basis. Even during her frequent hospital stays at Johns Hopkins she always made it a point to share her faith with doctors, nurses, and other staff.

Una served as a faithful Witness of Jehovah for 66 years. She fell asleep in death on Wednesday, Feb. 27th, 2019 at the age of 86.

The Memorial Service and Repass for Una Forbes will be held at the Darlington Fire House (2600 Castleton Rd, Darlington, MD 21034) on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m.





