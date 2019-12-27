Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Ellen Ballinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Valerie Ellen Ballinger passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Kent General Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.

Valerie was born March 31, 1947 in Henley on Thames, England to the late Reginal A. Cooke and Ellen B. Cunnington Cooke. She went to Gillotts High School in England. Valerie came to America in 1980.

She had worked several different jobs while growing up in England and once she moved to Dover she worked at the Goodwill in the Rodney Village Shopping Center. Valerie was a loving housewife and mother to all her children. She loved watching English shows, going to bingo, Spence's sale, shopping, eating out, traveling to England and family cookouts, but especially spending time with her grandchildren. Valerie was a loving family women and will be greatly missed by all who came into her life near and far and overseas.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Ballinger, 2012; granddaughter, Alexis Gingerich, 2010; and her beloved sister, Joan Davidson, 2017.

She is survived by her six children, Dawn Remondi and her husband James of Hartly, Kim Foster and her husband David of England, Mia Davies of Dover, Kerry McClure and her husband George of Smyrna, John Ballinger and his wife Tiffany of Dover and Stephanie Hollopeter of Camden; grandchildren, Dylan and Mitchell Remondi of Hartly, Gemma and Luke Foster of England, Phoebe and Kayla McClure of Smyrna, Cole and Anisley Ballinger of Dover and Kennidy Tucker of Camden; brother, Raymond Cook and his wife Rosalind of England; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Services will be private.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Valerie Ellen Ballinger passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Kent General Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.Valerie was born March 31, 1947 in Henley on Thames, England to the late Reginal A. Cooke and Ellen B. Cunnington Cooke. She went to Gillotts High School in England. Valerie came to America in 1980.She had worked several different jobs while growing up in England and once she moved to Dover she worked at the Goodwill in the Rodney Village Shopping Center. Valerie was a loving housewife and mother to all her children. She loved watching English shows, going to bingo, Spence's sale, shopping, eating out, traveling to England and family cookouts, but especially spending time with her grandchildren. Valerie was a loving family women and will be greatly missed by all who came into her life near and far and overseas.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Ballinger, 2012; granddaughter, Alexis Gingerich, 2010; and her beloved sister, Joan Davidson, 2017.She is survived by her six children, Dawn Remondi and her husband James of Hartly, Kim Foster and her husband David of England, Mia Davies of Dover, Kerry McClure and her husband George of Smyrna, John Ballinger and his wife Tiffany of Dover and Stephanie Hollopeter of Camden; grandchildren, Dylan and Mitchell Remondi of Hartly, Gemma and Luke Foster of England, Phoebe and Kayla McClure of Smyrna, Cole and Anisley Ballinger of Dover and Kennidy Tucker of Camden; brother, Raymond Cook and his wife Rosalind of England; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.Services will be private.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close