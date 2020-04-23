Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Susan WillemsendeBock. View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Send Flowers Obituary



Born on Feb. 14, 1955 in Wilmington, Valerie was a life-long Delawarean and grew up near Wilmington with her parents and four sisters. She graduated from Thomas McKean High School in Hockessin in 1973. On July 20, 1974, Valerie married her beloved husband Jerry and they spent the next 45 years together. They lived a quiet life while raising three children on Winterthur Estates and Smryna.

In Valerie's lifetime, she worked for Winterthur Museum, Red Clay School District, and CSC where she retired from in 2012.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Smyrna. Valerie loved creating things by hand and some of her favorite hobbies included sewing, crocheting, needlepoint, and baking, especially at Christmas time. Valerie was passionate about cooking. She was the hostess of many parties at the family's home on Winterthur Estates. She felt that food brought people together and would spend hours preparing amazing dinners for her friends and family. She would never shy away from help. If anyone entered her kitchen, they were expected to roll up their sleeves and aid the chef. If they were lucky enough, they would leave carrying the knowledge of some of her trade secrets.

Valerie also enjoyed traveling to her favorite destination, Walt Disney World, in Orlando, Fla. She took multiple trips and especially enjoyed the vacations with her children.

Valerie was predeceased by her son, Gerhard (Jerry) WillemsendeBock Jr.; parents, Lily (Rusty) and Reese Whitlock; and sister, Christina (Tina) White.

Valerie is survived by her loving husband, Jerry WillemsendeBock; daughters, Kathryn (James) McCrea, and Susan (John) WillemsendeBock; step-daughter, Charlene Orr; and sisters, Geraldine Hobbs, Deborah (Jeff) Waugh, Roxanne (Ray) Perry. She is also survived by grandson, Sean Gerhard McCrea, Tahni (Tyler) Wiire, Sage Matthew; four nieces; eight nephews; great-granddaughter, Aurora (Tahni); and many great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when community gathering restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 118 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977.

