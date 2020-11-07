Vera Ruby Carroll
DOVER - Vera Ruby Carroll died suddenly at home, November 2, 2020. She was born in Bishop's Stortford, England. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Lawrence R. Carroll Jr., and her longtime companion, Edward Faidley who died October 26, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Carol (Geoff) Sida of Southwold, England; two daughters, Susan Alexander and Vera's devoted son-in-law Roland, of Fort Mill, S.C. and Palm Coast, Fla. & Lynda Millman (Dennis) of Westerville, Ohio. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jessica Millman, Columbus, Ohio, Caroline (Luke) Molnar, Sunbury Ohio, Jack Millman (Iris), Hoboken, N.J., Alec Millman, Columbus, Ohio, Christopher Alexander (Winnie), Pflugerville, Texas, Andrew Alexander (Elizabeth), Charlotte N.C., Matthew Alexander of Blacklick, Ohio; one great granddaughter, Frances Ruby Molnar.
Vera cherished her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. She was active at the Modern Maturity Center and the Wyoming Round Table. She devoted many hours to sewing toys for children staying at Kent General Hospital. She traveled extensively. She could often be found dancing on Saturday nights and attending concerts around Dover. Vera loved flowers and baked fabulous pies.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. where there will be a walk through viewing starting at 2 p.m. Due to the COVID- 19 restrictions only 50 people may stay for the funeral.
She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with her late husband.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the following: Brandywine Valley SPCA Dover, 1757 Horsepond Rd., Dover, DE 19901; Whatcoat Social Services, 3 Vera Way, Dover, DE 19904, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
