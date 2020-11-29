Verna Lucille Ridgway Durham, 98
DOVER - Verna Lucille Ridgway Durham was called home by the Lord quietly and peacefully at her home with her caregiver and son Richard on Sunday November 22, 2020.
Verna was born July 9, 1922 at Sheppard's Mill, Greenwich Township, New Jersey to the late Mike C. and Caroline Ridgway (nee Muntz). Verna being the third child had one sister and six brothers.
Verna was married on May 8th, 1948 to William Henry Durham Jr. This union brought two children, Joan Diane Durham, and Richard William Durham.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years; her son-in-law, Daniel Durham Jr.; her parents; her sister, Sarah Eunice Ridgway Sammons; brothers William "Buck", Francis "Fin", Floyd "Perk", Lawrence "Sonny", Presley "Babe", and Richard Ridgway; and a special nephew raised as a brother, William "Billy" Woodall.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan; and her son Richard both of Dover; her granddaughter, Karen Bleiler and her husband Robert, of Newark, Del.; her grandson, Gary Durham, of Medford, Mass.; her godchild, Lee Ridgway and wife Connie of Cheswold, Del.; her sister-in-law, Glendora Ridgway of Cheswold, Del.; a special niece, Lillian R. Freeman of Hartly, Del.; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Verna was a life member of Immanuel Union United Methodist Church, Cheswold, Del.
Services will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a viewing 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 East Lebanon Road (Route 10) in Dover, Del. Verna will be laid to rest following the service at Immanuel Union United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cheswold, Del.
In lieu of flowers, by Verna's request, please make a donation to the Memorial Fund in Verna's memory to Immanuel Union United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 309. Cheswold, DE 19936.
