HARTLY - Vernon Roger Horn, Sr. passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Pinnacle Nursing Home, Smyrna.
Mr. Horn was born June 29, 1939 in Funk, Nebraska to the late Vernon R. Horn and Donna Radcliffe Horn.
He served in the United States Air Force for four years, and then worked for the United States Postal Service for 35 years retiring as a supervisor. After retirement he worked for Dover Downs. He enjoyed following his grandchildren's sporting activities, playing poker and traveling.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bruce and Doran Horn.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Usilton Horn of Hartly; sons, Vernon Roger Horn, Jr. and his wife Kim of Clayton, James W. Horn of Hartly; daughter, Jody Smith and her husband Dave of Camden; sister, Janelle Jones of Ashland, Neb.; grandchildren, Jesse, Brody, Casey Sergent and Megan Horn; four great grandchildren, Kaden, Gage, Cannon, Ellie.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 8, 2020