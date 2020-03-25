Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary



Lynn is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jeffrey R. Wickersham of Magnolia; her daughters, Robin A. Ramsey of Albertville Ala., and Mollie K. Roth of Dover; her cherished grandchildren, Dylan, Brayden and Parker Roth of Dover; sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Chuck Morris of Pell City, Ala.; niece, Lockett Morris of Pell City, Ala.; and cousin, Brenda Herring of Birmingham, Ala. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, John and Annie Gower of Birmingham, Ala.; and brother, William Gower of Birmingham, Ala.

Lynn was born in Birmingham, Ala. on Feb. 24, 1955 to John and Annie Gower. She was a loving wife and mother for over 32 years. On March 19, 1988 she married Jeffrey, and on Aug. 21, 1988 they welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Mollie. Lynn was blessed with her beautiful firstborn daughter, Robin, on Jan. 8, 1971. She was truly made whole when her "muggles"-grandchildren-Dylan, Brayden and Parker were born. Her children and grandchildren were the most important aspects of her life and she loved them dearly.

Lynn was an avid crocheter and enjoyed crafting with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed living life to the fullest.

The funeral services will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers may be made in Lynn's name to the following: Dover Behavioral Health System ,725 Horsepond Road, Dover, DE 19901. 302-741-0140.



