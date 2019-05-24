Victoria L. Boyce (1971 - 2019)
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
DOVER - Victoria L. Boyce passed away, Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Vicki was born March 15, 1971 in Wilmington to James Allan Boyce and Lillian Thayer Boyce.
She grew up in New Castle, graduating from Delcastle Technical High School where she earned her LPN and Del Tech Stanton the Terry Campus where she received her RN and completed her BA in Nursing from Wilmington College in 2015. Vicki worked for 13 years at Kent General Hospital, juggling work and school. She loved baking and going to the beach.
Vicki was preceded in death by her brother, James David Boyce, 2016.
She is survived by her parents, James and Lillian Boyce of Dover; her sons, Jake and Nick Fisher from Harrington; and nephews, James Preston and Justin Douglas Boyce.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 24, 2019
