Vincent Beda Moisengo (1943 - 2019)
  • "As you remember your love one, as God heals your broken..."
  • "Our heartfelt condolences to the family our thoughts and..."
    - Denis Moriasi
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
631 S. State St.
Dover, DE
Smyrna - Vincent Beda Moisengo was granted his angel wings on June 29, 2019. He was born May 11, 1943, son of the late Kwamboka and Oyaro Matara.
Vincent was a dedicated Father first and foremost. He especially loved his role as a grandpa and embraced every moment he had with his grandchildren. He enjoyed reading, watching soccer, working with electronics, and listening to music.
His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends who were touched by him in some way, throughout his memorable life. He will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m. on Friday July 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State St. Dover. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday July 4, 2019 at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 3, 2019
