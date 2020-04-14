Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet Cohee Marvel. View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Send Flowers Obituary

Violet Cohee Marvel passed away peacefully at Genesis Milford Center on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born in Petersburg, Delaware July 28, 1923, the daughter of Elmer and Mabel (Chambers) Cohee.

She was a loyal and active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Milford for 73 years. She served the church in many capacities including Sunday School Teacher and President of the United Methodist Women.

Her family moved to Woodside, Delaware in 1925. Violet attended Woodside Public School through the 6th grade, then attended Caesar Rodney High School, graduating in 1941. After graduation she moved to Wilmington, Delaware and went to work as a secretary at the DuPont Company. In 1944 she met Sergeant Harvey Marvel of Houston, Delaware at a USO dance. Later that year they married and lived in Wilmington for a short time. In 1946 Violet and Harvey moved to Milford and started the Marvel Agency, insurance and real estate. Violet worked in the office for a few years, then devoting her time to her children, Calvary Church, and the Milford community.

She was a member and past president of the Milford New Century Club and the Milford Garden Club. She was a long time member of the Milford Hospital Auxiliary, and was recognized for over 50 years of volunteer service.

She was an avid sports fan her entire life. She played basketball at Caesar Rodney, and attended hundreds of her children's and grandchildren's games over the years. She especially enjoyed watching baseball on TV, and was a Phillies and Orioles fan.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harvey in 1999; her brother, Lester Cohee; and her sisters, Mary Clemence, Ila Poore, Dorothea Anderson, and Verna McMullen.

She is survived by her children, Harvey (Kate) Marvel, Jr. of Milford, Randy (Linda) Marvel of Milford, and Vicki (Jerry) Biegler of Colorado Springs. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, Meghan (Bryan) Grimm, Abbie (Alex) Krechting, Ryan (Teralynn) Marvel, Joshua (Kari) Marvel, Andrea (Brett) Criddle, Kristin (Scott) Abbott, Jared (Cheri) Marvel, James (Elyse) Deist, Jessica (Baret) Bachmeier, and Benjamin Biegler. She was further blessed with 15 great grandchildren, Flannery, Beckett, and Moira Grimm, Patrick, Maeve, and Jack Harvey Krechting, Livie and Collins Marvel, Emmett and Hayes Marvel, Luke and Willa Criddle, Lincoln and Violet Abbott, and Natalie Marvel.

Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 SE Front St., Milford, DE 19963.

