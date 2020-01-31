Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford 274 North Rehoboth Boulevard Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5955 Visitation 10:00 AM Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - Violet Ramona Sorden Parker fondly known to family and friends as Monie, was the daughter of the late George and Pocahontas Sorden. Monie was born on Dec. 10, 1929 in her grandmother's home on Church Street in Milford. She transitioned to her new home in Heaven on Jan. 27, 2020 after an extensive home bound disability.

Monie was educated in the segregated Benjamin Banneker School, grades 1-9 in Milford, Delaware, Howard High School in Wilmington, Delaware and in later years completed her High school diploma proudly with the 1967 last graduating class at the William C. Jason Comprehensive High School in Georgetown, Delaware, now known as Delaware Technical and Community College. Post High School studies were accomplished at Wesley College where she pursued a Realtor License.

In 1947, she married the love of her life, Denver B. Parker of Lewes and from that union her daughter, Esthelda and son Gayelon were born. They lived in Lewes and later made Milton their home before Esthelda started school. Once settled, Monie became a homemaker and for extra income ironed people's clothes and put her seam stress skills to work by making women and men's clothing. The quality of her sewing was outstanding and rewarding. She also sold catalog clothing including Mason Shoes to the hard-working Menhaden Fishermen who came from the southern states to work at the Lewes facility. The extra funds helped her husband, who was a new teacher, purchase their home place in Milton. The Parker family faced challenges and had struggles but worked hard and enjoyed a vibrant family life filled with lots of love, learning and happiness.

Monie being the energetic and determined woman that she was believed that she had to be helpful to her family and community so she became very involved with her children's school 196-C, (C stood for Colored). She became a very active PTA parent and saw that children had to walk to school from BroadKill Beach, Cave Colony Road and other long distances near Milton, so she and some others from the 196-C school joined together and went to the state Transportation Department. They asked to get a school bus for the school but were told that there were no buses available at that time so Monie asked if she could get transportation would they allow her to use it to get the children to 196-C. She was approved to do so and she purchased her first bus that became the first school bus for the transportation of 196-C Elementary School children in Milton. When the Delaware Schools desegregated, she also continued being a School Bus Contractor and drove for the Milton Special School District which later became a part of the Cape Henlopen School District. She served as a private contractor for 30 Years before retiring. The now grown students still remember those days on Mrs. Parker's bus with smiles on their faces as they tell the stories.

Monie was born into a Christian family and most of her family was AME or ME affiliated. Monie became a member of Bethel AME in Milton on Sunday, March 9, 1958. Prior to her becoming ill, she served as a member of the Lay Organization, Stewards Board, Pastor's Aid Committee and Senior Choir at Bethel. She was a quiet soul who did not do a lot of group memberships or activities beyond the church but in earlier years she was also a member of the NAACP.

She was a very modest person who kept to herself, did not talk about herself or others and lived by the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." She loved visits from her family, Thanksgiving, Christmas, cooking driving, shopping and eating her favorite foods.

Monie is survived by her daughter, Esthelda R. Parker Selby (Soulmate, J. Cagney France); son, Gayelon Denver Parker; sister, Georgette Stafford (Thomas); grandsons, Myron D.P. Selby (Jodi), Nashon R.P. Selby (Roslyn); niece, Debrah V. Parker; seven great grands, five great, great grands, two nephews, cousins, and dedicated, loving Caregiver, Elizabeth Allen.

"Her weary eyes, her days of pain,

Her weary nights are passed

Her ever patient worn out frame

Has found sweet rest at last."

Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 12 noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service. Bethel AME Church 329 Mulberry Street Milton, DE 19968.

