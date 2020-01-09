Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgil Lyle (Jongeling) Stewart. View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harrington - On January 4, 2020, Virgil Lyle (Jongeling) Stewart went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Virgil was born in Sioux Falls, S.D. in Jan., 1947 to Maria Evelyn Hofling Jongeling and George B. Jongeling of Parker, S.D. He was raised on a dairy farm outside of Parker where he enjoyed hunting, shooting, and riding horses. Virgil's favorite horse was Buck, a horse whose wild spirit matched his own.

He attended Rural School District 87 and graduated from Chancellor High School in 1965 in a class of three students. After high school Virgil attended Brown Institute to kickstart his radio career. He then became news director at KWOA Radio Station in Worthington, Minn., where he met and fell in love with Carol Kunerth. The two were married in 1970; their daughter Wendy was born one year later.

After eight years in radio, Virgil attended Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa to study Christian ministry. Virgil completed his education at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, Calif.. He then moved to Michigan where he worked as an evangelist smuggling bibles into Mexico and parts of the Middle East and Asia.

He also pastored two churches in Michigan, and later three churches in Delaware. Afterwards he worked in hospice care, sharing the good news of the gospel with many who were suffering.

Virgil was happiest when he was preaching God's word. He was a prankster known for his feistiness, humor, and tall tales. He always gave generously to those in need, and remained grateful for God's provision until the end.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughter, Wendy, son-in-law, Ken; grandchildren, Kathryn, Joey, and Jared; brothers, George and Charles, and sister Darline.

The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, 1/10, with a memorial service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Northwestern College, 101 7th St. S.W., Orange City, Iowa 51041, or Wycliffe Bible Translators

For condolences please visit





Harrington - On January 4, 2020, Virgil Lyle (Jongeling) Stewart went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Virgil was born in Sioux Falls, S.D. in Jan., 1947 to Maria Evelyn Hofling Jongeling and George B. Jongeling of Parker, S.D. He was raised on a dairy farm outside of Parker where he enjoyed hunting, shooting, and riding horses. Virgil's favorite horse was Buck, a horse whose wild spirit matched his own.He attended Rural School District 87 and graduated from Chancellor High School in 1965 in a class of three students. After high school Virgil attended Brown Institute to kickstart his radio career. He then became news director at KWOA Radio Station in Worthington, Minn., where he met and fell in love with Carol Kunerth. The two were married in 1970; their daughter Wendy was born one year later.After eight years in radio, Virgil attended Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa to study Christian ministry. Virgil completed his education at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, Calif.. He then moved to Michigan where he worked as an evangelist smuggling bibles into Mexico and parts of the Middle East and Asia.He also pastored two churches in Michigan, and later three churches in Delaware. Afterwards he worked in hospice care, sharing the good news of the gospel with many who were suffering.Virgil was happiest when he was preaching God's word. He was a prankster known for his feistiness, humor, and tall tales. He always gave generously to those in need, and remained grateful for God's provision until the end.He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughter, Wendy, son-in-law, Ken; grandchildren, Kathryn, Joey, and Jared; brothers, George and Charles, and sister Darline.The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, 1/10, with a memorial service at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Northwestern College, 101 7th St. S.W., Orange City, Iowa 51041, or Wycliffe Bible Translators www.wycliffe.org/donate For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close