Virgil Russell Grigsby, 65
DOVER - Virgil Russell Grigsby passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born in Seaford, Delaware. He played the trumpet for the Dover High School Marching Band, graduating in 1972. Mr. Grigsby worked as a retail inventory associate with RGIS Company. He avidly debated and researched ideologies and religions. In his later years, Mr. Grigsby was in residence at Westminster Village, in Dover, fighting a long-term battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil R. Grigsby, Jr., who died in 2006.
Mr. Grigsby is survived by his mother, E. Marie Wiley Grigsby; his brother, C. Robert Grigsby; and cousins, including Diana Grigsby Scherger and her husband, Dave.
Services and interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, in Dover on July 10, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Letters of condolence may be sent to www.traderfh.com