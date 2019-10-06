HARTLY - Virginia Ann (Johnson) Seymour "Ginny" passed away, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at home.
She was born Feb. 5, 1937 in Middletown, to the late Hazel Victor Johnson and Esther Manlove Johnson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ross Seymour "Don" 7/3/2017.
She is survived by her 5 children; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services are private.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 6, 2019