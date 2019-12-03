Jan. 5, 1933 – Nov. 25, 2019
Dover - Virginia Ann Vaughan passed peacefully from this life on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 under hospice care. Born on Jan. 5, 1933 in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Trott) Pearman. Her former husband, William Vaughan, Jr. preceded her in death in 2008.
Virginia "Ginny" graduated from Clara Barton High School in 1951. She worked for many years in the Admissions office at Delaware State University as well as Jobs for Delaware Graduates. She was a long time member of Christ Episcopal Church in Dover. Virginia was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing during her younger years.
Virginia is survived by her children, David Vaughan and wife, Hope, of Dover, Cathy Scoppa and husband, Steven, of Mount Airy, Md.; three grandchildren, Emily McNamara and husband, Brad of Rehoboth Beach, Aaron Vaughan and wife, Virginia of Camden and Benjamin Scoppa of Mount Airy, Md.; two great-grandsons, William Grayson and Finley McNamara.
She was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Vaughan, and sister, Loretta Neuberger of Selbyville.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 501 S. State Street, Dover with Rev. Charles Weiss officiating. Final resting place ceremonies will be held in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church to the "Prayerful Service Fund" at P.O. Box 1374 Dover, DE 19903.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 3, 2019