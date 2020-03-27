Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia D. "Susie" Morris. View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Virginia D. "Susie" Morris passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood.

Susie retired from LD Caulk where she worked as an executive administrative assistant for many years.

Susie loved flowers; and enjoyed travelling, spending time at the beach and gardening. She loved spending time with Kelley and her family.

Mrs. Morris was very active in the community. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Beta Sigma Phi Laureate Chapter, Red Hat Society and Delaware Friends Club. She also was a volunteer with the ladies auxiliary at the Memorial Volunteer Fire Company, Station 89, in Slaughter Beach. Susie loved her daily morning coffee club with friends.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Ula Mae and John S. "Jack" Holland, Jr.; her husband, William E. "Bill" Morris, Jr.; two brothers, John E. "Jack" Holland and Richard Dale Jones; and her fiancé, Robert LaVere.

She is survived by a daughter, Kelley R. Morris and wife Niki; two grandchildren, Ariana Morris and Gabriel Morris; a special niece, Michelle Decker and husband Dr. Darren Decker; three step-children, Ron LaVere and wife Debbie, (Jason LaVere and wife Kathy, and their daughter Charlotte), Steven M. Morris and wife Yvette, their three children, Tracy D. Littleton and husband Ray, and their four children; two dear friends, Rita Bennett and Cheryl Passwaters; and a half-sister, Carol Wilkerson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions set in place regarding public gatherings, services and burial will be held privately. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome to Country Rest Home, Ministries Fund, 12046 Sunset Lane, Greenwood, Del 19950, Memorial Vol Fire Company, 359 Bay Ave., Milford, Del 19963 or the , 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.

