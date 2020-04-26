Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia "Ginny" Harrington Kooker passed away on April 20, 2020 in Dover, Del.

Virginia was born on April 1, 1932 in Houston, Del. to William and Myrtle Harrington. She grew up on a farm in Kitts Hummock and graduated from Dover High School. After traveling to Pittsburgh, Washington D.C. and North Carolina with her husband Bob, she moved back to Dover permanently in 1970. Throughout her life she worked numerous secretarial jobs and was a pre-school teacher at Wesley United Methodist Church before spending the last 15 years of her career as an administrative assistant with Kent County. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, reading novels, attending the Delaware State Fair annually, following professional tennis and spending as much time as possible with her family and friends.

Ginny is survived by her sister, Betty Fath; her children, Kevin Kooker (wife Susan), Keith Kooker (wife Monica); and grandchildren, Andrew, Ashley and Ryan.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Kooker; her sister, Doris "Libby" Harris; and her cousin, Kathryn Fullinwider.

The family would like to thank State Street Assisted Living for their excellent care afforded Virginia in her final years. In addition, they also extend their appreciation of the care provided by Delaware Hospice during her final few months.

A funeral service attended by her immediate family, was held on April 24, 2020 at the Trader Funeral Home. Burial followed at Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington. The family hopes to hold a celebration of her life later this year. If you would like to honor Virginia's memory, please make a donation in her name to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington DC 20090.

