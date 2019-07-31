FELTON - Virginia Hopkins passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Courtland Manor in Dover.
Virginia was born in Crumpton, Md. to the late Theodore and Mary Carroll.
She worked for ILC for many years, Frederica Elementary School and Milford Stitching.
Virginia enjoyed reading, puzzles, sewing, word searches and helping others and visiting family and friends.
In death, she joins her husband, James Hopkins; three sons, William (Bill), Marvin and Perry Hopkins; five sisters, Blanche Bonville, Edna Morris, Helen Russum, Alice Haggerty and Ethel Myers.
She precedes her son, Dennis Hopkins; her daughter, Lana West; along with nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. She will be missed by those who loved her.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main Street, Felton, where friends may call after 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Barratts Chapel in Frederica.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 31, 2019