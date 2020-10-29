1/1
Virginia Jefferson
Virginia Jefferson, 85
MILTON - Virginia Jefferson passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home. Virginia was born in Laurel the daughter of the late Carlton and Ada (Porter) Tyndall.
She was a Medical Secretary at Nanticoke Hospital in Seaford. She had also worked at DuPont's in Seaford and Center Road in Wilmington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Truitt W. Jefferson, in 2016.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Arias (Luis) of Chester Spring, PA and Laura Nover (Mark) of Flemingtown, NJ; 4 grandchildren, Alexi Arias, Aidan Arias, Madeline Nover and Sam Nover; sister, Sue Phillips of Sharptown, Md.; brothers, Samuel Tyndall of Orlando, Fla. and Lee Tyndall of Laurel.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, DE where friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
