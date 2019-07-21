Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Leslie Ketterer nee (Ginger) Mercer. View Sign Service Information Townsend Free Will Baptist Chr 4519 Dupont Pky Townsend, DE 19734 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Townsend Freewill Baptist Church 4519 DuPont Parkway Townsend , DE View Map Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Townsend Freewill Baptist Church 4519 DuPont Parkway Townsend , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clayton - Virginia (Ginger) would like to let you know that her work here is done. The Lord called her home on July 7, 2019.

Ginger was born on Sept. 24, 1942, in Chester County, Pa. to Frances and George Mercer. She started her working career at Pepperidge Farms in Downingtown, Pa. She then went on to Barbering School and was the first lady Barber in the State of PA., winning many accolades. Following her Barbering career, she created her home business of grooming dogs, Ginger's A-1 Doggie Boutique. She graduated from Delaware Technical College, with her degree in Nursing. Ginger had a career as an LPN, working in doctor, Hospitals and worked in the area of home health care. Ginger enjoyed gardening and growing her own vegetables to can.

Ginger was a member of Townsend Freewill Baptist Church, The Smyrna Grange and The Delaware Farm Bureau. A supporter of Ducks Unlimited.

Preceded in death by her beloved second daughter, Lynn Ann Lawson; her siblings, Frances Scott, Laura Mercer, Lynda Sue Ackerman, Deborah Jarrett, George, Wayne and John Mercer; her nephews, Jim Klinger and Chet Ackerman Jr.; and her first husband, David Klinger.

Survived by her husband, Peter Ketterer; her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Mark Urian and Linda (Paul) Dinkel. Elizabeth (Ted) Deloggio, Mark and Steven (Tammy) Ketterer; grandchildren, Jacob (Melissa) Urian, Amanda (Dustin) Fairley, Rebecca Urian, Peter Deloggio and Christopher Walker; great-grandchildren, Bo and Ellie Fairley; her siblings, Rich (Gail) Mercer and Kay Mercer.

She worked very hard all her life and was an intricate part of her Grandchildren's lives. She made a difference in the lives of so many. We invite you to join us and celebrate together.

Life Celebration will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 5 p.m., at Townsend Freewill Baptist Church, 4519 DuPont Parkway, Townsend. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to First State Animal Shelter and SPCA and Shelter, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934 or the or .

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

