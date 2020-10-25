1/1
Virginia Mae (VanMeter) Eskridge
Virginia Mae (VanMeter) Eskridge, 94
Virginia Mae (VanMeter) Eskridge, born July 1, 1926 in Woodstown, New Jersey, Virginia moved to Newark, Delaware when she was ten years old. Virginia passed away on October 22, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family but recently was a two year resident at Courtland Manor Nursing Home in Dover.
Three of her most beloved jobs during her lifetime were as a Sales Rep for Delaware Blue Cross Blue Shield, operator of Mary Francis Candy Company, and as a bookkeeper at the Pentagon barber shop in Washington, DC.
Virginia was a loving wife to Avery F. Eskridge who passed away in 1996. She was also a caring campion to Edward Wojnisz who passed away in 2018.
Virginia loved her family and is survived by her children, Elaine Kesselring (Larry), David W. Young (Terri) and Deborah Thompson-Anderson (William); grandchildren, Kimberly V. Latch (Kenneth), Franklin A Brown, Teresa Simison (Brendan), Jacklyn Glover (Steve), Shawn Hampton (Chris), Heather Young and Hope Nissley (Justin). Virginia has seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, Myron VanMeter; her sisters, Dorothy Levins and Helen A. Casey; and her grandson, Paul W. Brown, Jr.
Throughout her life, Virginia loved to dance. She also enjoyed making homemade candy during the holidays and sharing with all that she held special in her heart, many will remember her as the "Candy Lady."
Virginia's most endearing quality was the way she made everyone feel special with her kind words, compliments and beautiful smile.
Her family appreciates the loving care and compassion provided by Vitas Hospice. The family requests that donations in memory of Virginia be made to Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 16 N. Main Street, Camden, DE 19934 or Vitas Hospice, Newark, Delaware.
A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 followed at 7 p.m. by a funeral service, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway. Interment at the Delaware Veterans' Memorial Cemetery will be held privately.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 25, 2020.
