Virginia S. Pagden
Virginia S. Pagden, 96
MILFORD - Virginia S. Pagden passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Milford Center.
She was born in Frederica the daughter of the late Reynolds and Sara Hill. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Pagden in 1966.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Sargent of PA, Beverly Bowden of Milford, John Pagden (Cheryl) of Milford, William Pagden (Linda) of Florida, James Pagden (Joyce) of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Bay Road, Frederica, DE. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols.
Online condolences may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 4, 2020.
