Virginia Sue Jarrell
HARRINGTON â€" Virginia Sue Jarrell passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus after a long illness.
Virginia was the daughter of the late Charles A. Tweedy, Sr. and Lula (Tucker) Tweedy. She was a graduate of Caesar Rodney High School. Virginia was a homemaker. She also worked as the bookkeeper with her late husband Martin in their business Martin Jarrell Fuel for many years before retiring in 1991. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she was continually active in Sunday School and served as Sunday School teacher for 36 years as well as participating in the churchâ€™s Choir Mothers Association. Most important to Virginia, was her family, for she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Wallace Jarrell in May of 2019; two brothers, Charles A. Tweedy, Jr. and John Tweedy; and one sister, Mary Baker.
She is survived by her children, Jane Towers (Bill), Jeri Anne Henry (Frank), Gordon Jarrell (Denise), Glenn Jarrell (Lynnae), and David Jarrell (Robert); one sister, Helen Jarrell; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
We very much want to honor Virginiaâ€™s life and together share our appreciation of her contributions to the community, however, in consideration of the current public health environment, and to protect the health of Virginiaâ€™s family and friends, A Celebration of Virginiaâ€™s Life will announced at a later date once restrictions have been lifted.
Virginiaâ€™s family would also like to strongly encourage everyone to get a colonoscopy and other cancer screenings early enough to save lives and heartache.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to either the Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel Fund, 200 Weiner Ave., Harrington, DE 19952 or to a charity of your choice.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com


Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington
50 Commerce Street
Harrington, DE 19952
302-398-3228
3 entries
May 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace during this time.
W D
Neighbor
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise of binding up the broken hearted. Isaiah 61:1
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
