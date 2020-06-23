HARRINGTON â€" Virginia Sue Jarrell passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
A Celebration of Life for Virginia will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Asbury U.M. Church, 200 Weiner Ave., Harrington where friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please follow State-ordered social distancing and mask guidelines when attending. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Felton.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to either the Asbury United Methodist Church Chapel Fund, 200 Weiner Ave., Harrington, DE 19952 or to a charity of your choice.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 23, 2020.