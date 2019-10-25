HARRINGTON - Vivian R. Collier passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 surrounded by her family at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Minnie Redden.
Vivian loved working for Ma Bell telephone company where she was a receptionist and teller, retiring in 1991.
Her dedication to the Lord and service within the church were very important to her. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Easton for 45 years, before moving to Harrington; then was a member of the Harrington Baptist Church for 15 years. She was also a member of the Harrington Senior Center.
Vivian was an outgoing lady who was deeply loved by many people, loved to travel to Florida, and enjoyed spending time on the beach.
In addition to her parents, Vivian is preceded in death by her first husband, James Seymour; and her second husband, R. Stanley Collier, Sr.; brothers, Ralph Redden, Herbert Redden, Clinton Redden, John Redden and Paul Redden; sisters, Amanda Smith and Myrtle Gulyas.
Vivian is survived by her daughter, Susan Grimm; sisters, Yvonne Hasting and Rose Short; granddaughter, Kathy Ketteridge (Tim); 3 great grandchildren, Maia, Mel and Cal; step-children, Ellen (Joe) Strange, Elaine (Sam) Trice, Stanley (Faye) Collier, Jr, and many extended family members.
Celebration of Life Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 12 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers you may send donations to the Burrsville Ruritan Club, c/o Wayne Spicher, 10913 Knife Box Road, Denton, MD 21629; or the Harrington Senior Center, 102 Fleming St. #1145, Harrington, DE 19952.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 25, 2019