Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 Funeral service 1:00 PM Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968

Retired Rural Mail CarrierMILTON - W. Eugene "Gene" Argo passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.Gene was born in Milford, son of the late Milton P. and Beatrice L. (Moore) Argo.Gene retired as a rural mail carrier from the USPS. He also worked as a bus contractor, farmer and mechanic. Gene enjoyed working on tractors, and being outdoors; especially gardening, hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.Gene was a faithful member of Water's Edge, formerly Milton Wesleyan Church.In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Mae (Carpenter) Argo; and a step-son, Duane Jefferson.He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Janet (Miller) Argo; three children, Wayne E. Argo, James M. Argo and wife Randi Lynn and Christie M. Smith and husband Paul D; a step-daughter, Yvonne White and husband Richard; three grandchildren, Tyler Argo, Brandon Argo and Christopher Argo; seven step-grandchildren, Paul Smith, Jr., Kevin Smith, Sarah Roman and husband Anthony, Stephanie Guerrieri and husband Michael, Stacy White, Shannon White, and Reese White; and four step-great-grandchildren, Austin Guerrieri, Cash Hunter, Saylor Guerrieri and Warren Sipple.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal Street, Milton, where a time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions made to Waters Edge, 411 Union Street, Milton, Del 19968. Published in NewsZapDE on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

