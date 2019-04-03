Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Lee Woodruff. View Sign



Mrs. Woodruff was born Nov. 1, 1958 in Landover, Md. to Lucille Bower Freeman and the late Benjamin Freeman.

She worked as a clerk off and on for years but her main job was a stay at home mom. Mrs. Woodruff enjoyed classic country music, Elvis Presley and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid Redskins and Orioles fan.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Freeman; sisters, Lynda Pope and her husband Kenny, Eva Boswell; and nephew, Buddy Gregory.

She is survived by her mother, Lucille Freeman of Mechanicsville, Va.; her loving husband of 30 years, Joseph Woodruff of Hartly; daughters, Novalee Roy and her husband Shane of Dover, Ashley Woodruff of Norristown, Pa.; brother, Robert Freeman and his wife Peggy of Denver, N.C.; sisters, Carol Anne Winter and her husband Billy of Partlow, Va., Marlene Sullivan and her husband Robert of Indian Head, Md.; sister-in-law, Debbie Freeman of Glen Burnie, Md.; brother-in-law, Timmy Boswell of Mechanicsville, Va.; grandchildren, Hannah and Briana Roy; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 6 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or The Cure PSP Foundation, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10001, checks payable to Cure PSP or bring plantable flowers and plants to service.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at



HARTLY - W. Lee Woodruff passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home.Mrs. Woodruff was born Nov. 1, 1958 in Landover, Md. to Lucille Bower Freeman and the late Benjamin Freeman.She worked as a clerk off and on for years but her main job was a stay at home mom. Mrs. Woodruff enjoyed classic country music, Elvis Presley and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid Redskins and Orioles fan.In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Freeman; sisters, Lynda Pope and her husband Kenny, Eva Boswell; and nephew, Buddy Gregory.She is survived by her mother, Lucille Freeman of Mechanicsville, Va.; her loving husband of 30 years, Joseph Woodruff of Hartly; daughters, Novalee Roy and her husband Shane of Dover, Ashley Woodruff of Norristown, Pa.; brother, Robert Freeman and his wife Peggy of Denver, N.C.; sisters, Carol Anne Winter and her husband Billy of Partlow, Va., Marlene Sullivan and her husband Robert of Indian Head, Md.; sister-in-law, Debbie Freeman of Glen Burnie, Md.; brother-in-law, Timmy Boswell of Mechanicsville, Va.; grandchildren, Hannah and Briana Roy; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be held 6 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or The Cure PSP Foundation, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10001, checks payable to Cure PSP or bring plantable flowers and plants to service.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Funeral Home Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road

1145 Lebanon Road

Dover , DE 19904

(302) 734-3341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close