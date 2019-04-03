HARTLY - W. Lee Woodruff passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home.
Mrs. Woodruff was born Nov. 1, 1958 in Landover, Md. to Lucille Bower Freeman and the late Benjamin Freeman.
She worked as a clerk off and on for years but her main job was a stay at home mom. Mrs. Woodruff enjoyed classic country music, Elvis Presley and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid Redskins and Orioles fan.
In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Freeman; sisters, Lynda Pope and her husband Kenny, Eva Boswell; and nephew, Buddy Gregory.
She is survived by her mother, Lucille Freeman of Mechanicsville, Va.; her loving husband of 30 years, Joseph Woodruff of Hartly; daughters, Novalee Roy and her husband Shane of Dover, Ashley Woodruff of Norristown, Pa.; brother, Robert Freeman and his wife Peggy of Denver, N.C.; sisters, Carol Anne Winter and her husband Billy of Partlow, Va., Marlene Sullivan and her husband Robert of Indian Head, Md.; sister-in-law, Debbie Freeman of Glen Burnie, Md.; brother-in-law, Timmy Boswell of Mechanicsville, Va.; grandchildren, Hannah and Briana Roy; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 6 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 or The Cure PSP Foundation, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10001, checks payable to Cure PSP or bring plantable flowers and plants to service.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 3, 2019