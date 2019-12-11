Guest Book View Sign Service Information Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc Main St Felton , DE 19943 (302)-284-4548 Visitation 11:00 AM Felton Fire Hall 9 E. Main St., Felton , DE View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Felton Fire Hall 9 E. Main St., Felton , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON – Our hearts are broken by the passing of our husband, father and grandfather; Wallace Paul Wootten, Jr., also known as Wally, Pop Pop Whoop, Whoopie, and Walter, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. He was born on July 5, 1952 to the late Ruth Wagner Wootten and Wallace Paul Wootten, Sr.

He was an electrician by trade at Dover Air Force Base Housing Maintenance, and a Maintenance Mechanic for Kent County. Wally loved fishing, camping and little league.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Green Wootten; son, Josh Wootten and his wife Angela of Felton; siblings, Joseph Wootten and his wife Sandy of Harrington, Margaret Hayes of Frederica, Kay Rhoads and her husband Bruce of Dover, and Debbie Palmer and her husband Gene of Felton; special niece, Erin McCarthy; nephews, Steve Palmer, Dallas Hayes and Jonathan Alexander; grandchildren, Charlie Marie, Cooper Paul and Cameron Paul; as well as many special friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Felton Fire Hall, 9 E. Main St., Felton, with a time of visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the .

