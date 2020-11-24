Wallace Wayne Hart, 77
BRIDGEVILLE - Wallace Wayne Hart (1943-2020) passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 at TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital from complications from Covid-19.
Wayne lived a life of service to his family, his community, Gideons International, and his Atlanta Road Alliance Church. A man of strong Christian faith, Wayne was a lifelong Delaware resident from the small tight-knit town of Magnolia in Kent County. A graduate of Caesar Rodney High School, Wayne had a diverse career ranging from his early days at DuPont to the Seaford Manor House where he retired only five months ago. Wayne studied computer aided design at Delaware Technical Community College and worked as a talented draftsman for more than 30 years. He worked at C.C. Oliphant & Sons, Nanticoke Homes, Parker Enterprises, and AWB Engineers where he prepared construction drawings for residential and commercial projects.
Wayne married his beloved wife Joan Culver Williams in 1978 following the tragic death of her husband Jimmy in 1975 and raised their daughter Julie. Wayne's selfless devotion to his family was a hallmark of his life. He shared his love of sports with his family enjoying many Baltimore Orioles games at the old and new stadiums. He played slow pitch church softball and could often be seen playing catch with Julie in the side yard of their Cannon home.
Wayne began his 40-year relationship with the Lord at a Billy Graham revival. Wayne was a devout Christian and was active in Gideons International. He always found time to visit sick friends and members of his church. He and best friend Ron Jester drove far and wide to distribute bibles around the tri-state area. Wayne and Ron could also be found on the golf course enjoying 18 holes amidst great laughter and storytelling. Wayne was also a dynamite dominoes player and enjoyed all manner of games with friends and family. His favorite place to visit was Colonial Williamsburg where he enjoyed the historic tours and the famous Raleigh Tavern Bakery gingerbread cookies.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Marshall and Francis Hart; his sister, Nancy; and his wife, Joan. Wayne found happiness again following Joan's death when he met Rosemary Risley. Wayne and Rosemary married in July 2020. He is survived by Rosemary and his daughter Julie and her husband Kevin. Wayne is also survived by his niece and nephew and their families on the Hart side, and his 11 Culver family nieces and nephews and their families.
Because of Covid risks, funeral services will be virtual in the form of a celebration of life in December.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, www.gideons.org
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, Del.
Please visit Wayne's Life Memorial Webpage, sign his online guestbook, and see more details on Wayne's celebration of life at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com