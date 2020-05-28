SMYRNA â€" Walter Carrow, Sr. passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Walter was a native Delawarean born on what is now known as Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge to the late Arthur and Rouenia Carrow.
Walter was an outdoorsman all his life. As a young boy, he worked beside his father and brothers farming. As an adult, he began his own farming operation growing crops on farms in both New Castle and Kent County.
When not farming he was an avid hunter and trapper and during the first bow & arrow open hunting season by the State of Delaware in 1954, he was the first man in Delaware to kill a deer with a bow and arrow. He owned a furrier business for many years, buying and selling furs as far away as New York City.
After leaving the farming industry, he became a commercial waterman until he retired in 2015.
During his lifetime he always maintained a close connection to Bombay Hook Refuge either hunting, trapping or farming in the close proximity but a highlight came when he was asked to use his expertise of the â€œHookâ€� to locate the â€œBeast,â€� (which was a fallen WWII P47 Fighter Aircraft) and took a search party to the crash location and even used his boat to transport part of the wreckage. The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR) recognized him for his help with the endeavor.
Walter is survived by his children, Walter Carrow, Jr. (Frances), Robert D. Carrow (Teresa), Daniel V. Carrow (Gail), Dora Carrow Wisniewski (Jack), and Alisa Carrow Bentley; his step-children, Michael Lane, Lou Ann Moreno, Robert Lane, and Margaret Lane; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother, Harvey Carrow.
He was predeceased by his wife, Louise; son, Arthur David Carrow; and step-daughter, Cathy Lane.
Friends and family are encouraged to come as you are on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. for a viewing at Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to American Legion Ambulance Station 64, 900 Smyrna-Clayton Blvd., Smyrna, DE 19977.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 28, 2020.