DOVER - Walter Ernest Still passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Walt was born to the late William Taylor Still and Lucille Biehl Still, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

He grew up in Mt. Vernon and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School. Walt served three years in the Army, joined the Air Force and later became a reservist. While serving he was an aircraft mechanic and crew chief. He also served in Civil Service, retiring after 33 years as MSgt. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.

He belonged to the Eastern Shore and Peninsula Blue Grass Associations and enjoyed playing his guitar. Walt was a volunteer and engineer with the West Chester Railroad Association. He was a collector of model trains and belonged to several railroad historical societies. Walt coached his granddaughter's little league team in Stanton-Newport Area and enjoyed fishing, skiing, roller coasters and any time spent with his grandchildren. He was also a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Still (who gave his live in Vietnam at the age of 21).

Mr. Still is survived by his wife of 41 years, Shirley Lane Still; children, Lauriza Still Dillon of Walhounding, Ohio, Amy Still Carlin (Chris) of Holly Spring, N.C., Julie Still Hinnerman (Jack) of Phoenix, Ariz., Karrie Krouse Erskine (John) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Katie, Erin and Donovan Erskine, all of Wilmington.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Funeral Services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Barratt's Chapel, 6362 Bay Rd., Frederica, DE 19946. Military Honors at Graveside services will be held following at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Barratt's Chapel Museum, 6362 Bay Rd., Frederica, DE 19946, Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901, or West Chester Railroad Heritage Association, 500 S. Adams Street, West Chester, PA 19382.

