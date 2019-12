HARRINGTON - Walter Geyer, Sr. passed away, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Ashley Court in Brighton, MI. He was the son of John Geyer and Rhoda Holson.Walter was a 1950 graduate of Milton High School and from there served in the US Air Force for 4 years. An auto mechanic by trade, Walter was a hard worker who owned his own service station in Gaithersburg, Md. for approximately 20 years. While in Gaithersburg, he was also a member of the Gaithersburg Lions Club.Walter enjoyed many hobbies, such as fishing, boating, water skiing, and collecting model trains. He had a charismatic personality, ready smile, and liked to joke a lot. He will be greatly missed.In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wives Ann and Roselle.He is survived by his children: Walter J. (Serey) Geyer, Jr., John Geyer (Danielle), Steven Geyer, Doris Geyer (Dave Bogdan), Corrine (Leroy) Geyer, John (Cynthia) Sammons, David Sammons; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Masten; brothers, Phillip (Sally) Holson, Clifford (Jeannie) Geyer, John (Grace) Geyer; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.A funeral celebrating the of life Walter will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy, Harrington, DE 19952, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., with a visitation for family and friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be the following day, Dec. 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Henlopen Memorial Park, 28787 Lockerman Rd., Milton, DE 19966.Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington, DE.Please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers and/or express condolences.