HARRINGTON - Walter Geyer, Sr. passed away, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Ashley Court in Brighton, MI. He was the son of John Geyer and Rhoda Holson.
Walter was a 1950 graduate of Milton High School and from there served in the US Air Force for 4 years. An auto mechanic by trade, Walter was a hard worker who owned his own service station in Gaithersburg, Md. for approximately 20 years. While in Gaithersburg, he was also a member of the Gaithersburg Lions Club.
Walter enjoyed many hobbies, such as fishing, boating, water skiing, and collecting model trains. He had a charismatic personality, ready smile, and liked to joke a lot. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wives Ann and Roselle.
He is survived by his children: Walter J. (Serey) Geyer, Jr., John Geyer (Danielle), Steven Geyer, Doris Geyer (Dave Bogdan), Corrine (Leroy) Geyer, John (Cynthia) Sammons, David Sammons; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Masten; brothers, Phillip (Sally) Holson, Clifford (Jeannie) Geyer, John (Grace) Geyer; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
A funeral celebrating the of life Walter will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy, Harrington, DE 19952, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., with a visitation for family and friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be the following day, Dec. 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Henlopen Memorial Park, 28787 Lockerman Rd., Milton, DE 19966.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington, DE.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 1, 2019