Walter "George" Ruebeck (1981 - 2019)
  • "S.I.P George you are greatly missed! Fly high and watch..."
    - John Martin
Service Information
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-734-3341
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
Obituary
Walter "George" Ruebeck, III passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at home at the age of 38.
He was born on July 17, 1981 to Priscilla and Walter G. Ruebeck, Jr. in Wilmington.
Raised in Smyrna, he attended Smyrna High, class of 2000. Employed by Loockerman Fence and Landscaping, he enjoyed travelling, boating, entertaining friends and family, and having a good time.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla (Botelho) Ruebeck.
He is survived by his father, Walter Ruebeck, Jr. (Donna) of Salisbury, Md.; sister, Jessica Vorous (Gabe) of Camden; niece, Erin; and nephew, Tyler Vorous; and his beloved dog, McCoy.
Friends and family may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a brief service at 7 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 22, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd. (Rt 10).
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com


Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 20, 2019
