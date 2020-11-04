1/1
Walter William Curry
Mr. Walter William Curry departed this life on Thursday, October the 29, 2020. He was born November 14, 1958, to the late Ms. Claudia Pearl Curry.
Mr. Curry was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Cluadia Pearl Curry; sister, Mrs. Willie Eva Brown; grandmother, Mrs. Catherine Kelsey Roland.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a sister, Ms. Patricia Diane Curry of Delaware; a brother, Mr. Willie Lee Curry of Tennille, Ga. and a hosts of aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 4, 2020.
